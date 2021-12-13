Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup is proud of Philippine bet Beatrice Gomez, who made it to the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Israel on Monday morning (Manila time).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News aired on A2Z after the pageant, Supsup said she is also happy that a lot of Filipinos came to support Gomez in her Miss Universe journey.

"Actually akala ko kami lang 'yung sumisigaw but then again the arena, a lot of Filipinos came to support her. So maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng pumunta. Talagang binigyan niyo siya ng lakas ng loob to fight for the crown. And I am very, very proud of her," Supsup said.

Before the final competition, Supsup had the chance to talk to Gomez and assured her that she did great during the preliminary competition.

"We're just very happy that we were given a chance yesterday to come to their hotel, talk to her and reassure her about her performance kasi, of course, hindi maiiwasan that she would feel the pressure and kailangan talaga we constantly reassure her na she did a very good job during the preliminaries," Supsup said.

"Itong sa fierce look actually it doesn't matter for me but, of course, we also wanted to showcase 'yung another side of her kaya may fierce look pa siya doon sa finals," she added.

Supsup also thanked designer Francis Libiran for creating the stunning gold evening gown of Gomez.

"We are very happy and thankful and grateful to Francis Libiran for always being open to our suggestions and for providing so many options for Bea. In the end, we allowed Bea to choose what she feels is right for her. And that's what she chose, the gold gown," Supsup said.

According to Supsup, Gomez will attend the after-party later Monday and will be leaving for Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Supsup arrived in Israel last week to show her support for Gomez.

Gomez is the second representative under the Miss Universe Philippines organization led by Supsup. Her predecessor, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe held earlier this year.