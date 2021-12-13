Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (left) and Catriona Gray. Photos from @piawurtzbach and @catriona_gray on Instagram

Two of the country's Miss Universe titleholders were impressed by Beatrice Gomez's performance in the 70th edition of the international pageant in Eilat, Israel on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila).

In their respective Twitter accounts, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray said they are proud of Gomez, who finished in the Top 5.

"We are super proud of you, Miss Philippines Bea! Strong performance!" said Wurtzbach, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2015, ending the Philippines' 42-year title drought.

Gray, who won Miss Universe three years after Wurtzbach, for her part said: "You made us so proud, Bea!"

Screenshot from Twitter

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe , making her the third titleholder during the pandemic after Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa and Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Her runners-up were Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa.

Wurtzbach and Gray also took to Twitter to congratulate Sandhu, saying her Miss Universe win is well-deserved.

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

