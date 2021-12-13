Beatrice Gomez in Miss Universe Top 10

Here she comes...Philippines! Welcome to the Top 10! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/DrlxAySOYY — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

(UPDATED) The Philippines is back in the Miss Universe Top 10, thanks to Beatrice Gomez.

The country's finals streak ended in 2019, when Gazini Ganados finished in the Top 20 of the international pageant. The pandemic caused the next edition of Miss Universe to be held in May 2021, nearly two years later, with Rabiya Mateo also dropping out of the Top 10.

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez during the swimsuit competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

With Gomez's feat, the Philippines once again has a clear shot at the Miss Universe crown, which was last won by Catriona Gray in 2018.

Should she win, the Cebuana beauty queen would be the country's fifth Miss Universe titleholder.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.

Check out the full list of the Miss Universe Top 10 below:

1. Paraguay

2. Puerto Rico

3. USA

4. India

5. South Africa

6. The Bahamas

7. Philippines

8. France

9. Colombia

10. Aruba

Related video: