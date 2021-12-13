Beatrice Gomez enters Miss Universe Top 16

What's up Philippines! You're in the Top 16! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/nVYjyozR9E — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

(UPDATED) Beatrice Gomez continues her journey to the Miss Universe crown as she enters the Top 16 of the 70th edition of the pageant in Eilat, Israel.

With her latest feat, she was able to maintain the Philippines' impressive Miss Universe streak. The country has advanced to the semifinal round of the competition since the time of Venus Raj in 2010, with title wins by Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.

Check out the list of Miss Universe semi-finalists below:

1. France

2. Colombia

3. Singapore

4. Panama

5. Puerto Rico

6. The Bahamas

7. Japan

8. Great Britain

9. USA

10. India

11. Vietnam (fan vote)

12. Aruba

13. Paraguay

14. Philippines

15. Venezuela

16. South Africa

