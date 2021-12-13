Beatrice Gomez enters Miss Universe Top 16

(UPDATED) Beatrice Gomez continues her journey to the Miss Universe crown as she enters the Top 16 of the 70th edition of the pageant in Eilat, Israel.
With her latest feat, she was able to maintain the Philippines' impressive Miss Universe streak. The country has advanced to the semifinal round of the competition since the time of Venus Raj in 2010, with title wins by Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.
Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.
The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.
Check out the list of Miss Universe semi-finalists below:
1. France
2. Colombia
3. Singapore
4. Panama
5. Puerto Rico
6. The Bahamas
7. Japan
8. Great Britain
9. USA
10. India
11. Vietnam (fan vote)
12. Aruba
13. Paraguay
14. Philippines
15. Venezuela
16. South Africa
