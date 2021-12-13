After Pia Wurtzbach and Iris Mittenaere, another Miss Universe titleholder crowned her successor in a Michael Cinco gown.

Andrea Meza looked stunning in a plum ball gown by the Dubai-based Filipino designer during the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila).

On Instagram, the Mexican beauty queen said wearing Cinco's creation was a dream come true.

Wurtzbach wore a blue gown designed by Cinco when she passed her Miss Universe crown to Mittenaere in Manila in 2016.

The following year, Mittenaere also wore a Cinco creation as she crowned Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's Miss Universe pageant was won by Harnaaz Sandhu of India, with the Philippines' Beatrice Gomez finishing in the Top 5.

