Beatrice Gomez wore a gold Francis Libiran creation during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The designer to the stars shared a closer look at the gown he made for Gomez which was inspired by the Pintados, or Visayan warriors covered with tattoos.

"In the old days, the Visayan tribes had tattoos called Pintados indented all over their bodies whenever they went to war as a symbol of valor. These patterns were embroidered and meshed with Francis Libiran's signature art deco details," his post read.

"Iridescent crystals were delicately hand-sewn to add extravagance to the piece."

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, with Harnaaz Sandhu of India winning the crown.

She continues the Philippines' impressive streak in the Miss Universe pageant. The country has placed in the semifinals at the very least since 2010, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization headed by Shamcey Supsup, who placed third runner-up in 2011.

