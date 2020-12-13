This home kitchen makes guiltless desserts with health benefits

MANILA -- After nearly a year of uncertainty, one thing is for sure — good health is at the top everyone’s wish list. But with Christmas approaching, we might be tempted to put off eating healthy until the New Year. It wouldn’t feel like the holidays after all, if we don’t indulge in our favorite sweet treats.

There is, however, a compromise.

While nutritious desserts may sound like an oxymoron, Emman Alonzo, owner of Cookiemanster, a home kitchen that flaunts a healthier alternatives for the best-loved desserts, argued it is possible by simply switching up the ingredients of tried and tested recipes.

“Most Filipinos have a perspective that healthy food cannot be delicious, this is false. It can and should be yummy as well,” he explained.

Alonzo takes pride in concocting baked goods that can help individuals jumpstart that New Year's resolution without feeling like they are skipping the good stuff.

For a fraction of the sugar and added nutrients, Coookiemanster’s products retain everything we love about the classic confections -- minus the guilt.

According to Alonzo, their products are made with fresh and nutritious ingredients and do not contain any preservatives, artificial flavorings, or sugary concentrates.

Chocolate chip chia cookies. Handout

“We are focused on baking cookies and cakes for the health-conscious that would like to keep their diet in check. We don’t want to offer food that is just delicious or sweet. I want my products to have health benefits,” he said.

Among Cookiemanster’s best-selling products is Alonzo’s pilot cookies, which are infused with superfoods famed for their high nutrition content.

“We mainly use chia and flax seeds for our oatmeal cookies. We have three variants chocolate chip chia cookies, cranberry chia cookies, and mint chia cookies” he described.

According to studies, a single tablespoon of flax seeds is packed with a protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as some vitamins and minerals. Meanwhile, chia seeds are reported to be an excellent source for omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, antioxidants, iron, and calcium.

“We believe that by promoting healthy options, we are helping others jump-start their healthy lifestyle and encourage them to make it a habit,” he reasoned.

He went on: “Most of the customers are always surprised that the healthier alternative can be just as good, or even better. That is the most common feedback we have.”

The brand’s cookies packages retails for P120 to P350.

Dark chocolate cake with sugarless ganache. Handout

“If you would notice, our prices are lower compared to other stores. I want our products to be within reach of as many people as possible,” the entrepreneur noted.

According to Alonzo, he wanted to make his products as “affordable as possible,” without compromising the quality due to his own humble beginning.

“I discovered the recipe because around the time I started the business, these healthier varieties were expensive, and we couldn’t afford them,” he recalled. He went on: “Since cooking had always been my passion, I thought of making them on my own.”

Delighted with the results of his first batch of chocolate chip chia cookies, he posted it online.

“A lot of my officemates wanted to try it out for themselves. So, I decided to sell them some. They positive feedback was overwhelming,” he shared.

“Eventually, they shared it with their friends and family and it grew from there,” the baker added.

Cookiemanster has since sold countless desserts to thousands of customers. Albeit thankful, the entrepreneur admitted he “never really expected the brand would grow this big.”

“We have grown from home appliances to professional ones. It was only planning on selling my cookies to my office mates but now I have customers from all over the country,” he said.

Calamansi Cake. Handout

And as the network of the business expanded, so did their menu. Aside from the cookies, the online bakery also boasts healthier alternatives for cakes.

Their other bestsellers are their freshly juiced vitamin C enriched calamansi cake topped with a cream cheese frosting, their chocolate cake finished with a sugarless dark ganache, and their carrot cake, and banana cake made with fresh produce.

“Unlike other brands, I don’t use a lot of sugar. I want the flavor of the cake to be natural and the taste of main ingredients apparent,” he described.

The prices of the cake starts at P250 to P400 depending on the size.

Meanwhile, for those who follow a stricter diet, Cookiemanster also offers a sugar-free banana cake and sugar-free chia cookies variants retailing for P400 and P750 respectively.

“Stevia and coconut sugar were used as delicious substitutes for our sugar-free cakes. With the sweetness level is customizable as well,” Alonzo said.

MOVING FORWARD IN THE NEW NORMAL

The new coronavirus has no doubt driven everyone to rethink the fragility of their health and reshape their lifestyle.

“As we transition to a new normal, changes have been inevitable from personal hygiene to healthier lifestyle… I noticed more people became conscious of their health and became more interested in our alternatives,” the baker explained.

He continued: “Our sales significantly increased during the lockdown.”

Alonzo however, reminded that while making better food choices is vital, they must be sustainable.

“We must make sure that we maintain the healthy choices for our whole body for long-term benefits,” he explained. “Hopefully, our products can steer more Filipinos in this direction an help them realize that eating healthy is just as enjoyable.”

