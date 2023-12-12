Yeng Constantino leads lineup for benefit concert

Handout photo.

MANILA — Yeng Constantino along with other OPM artists will gather for a benefit concert on December 16.

Hosted by comedian Pooh, Agila Music Festival 2023 will be held at the Amoranto Stadium, Quezon City.

The event aims to raise funds for the construction of two classroom buildings equipped with full amenities in Pantoc Elementary School in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.

Among the performers joining Constantino are Flow G, Chocolate Factory, Typecast, Black Rosary, Repakol, Hagibis 4th Gen, Eye Candies, Noelle & Natasha, Reymack Duo, Ken, Bryan & Ren, Rampage Duo, Beauty The Beast, Irene Diva, and Darius Cañete.

General admission tickets are available for P500 and can be purchased through this link.

RELATED VIDEO: