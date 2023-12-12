LOOK: Radiant Venus Raj stuns in wedding gown

MANILA — Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj stunned fans as she was photographed in her white wedding gown.

In an Instagram post by photographer Pat Dy, Raj looked elegant in her wedding gown. Photos of Raj's non-showbiz boyfriend were also posted by Dy.

Raj earlier said that she is set to marry her non-showbiz boyfriend "in a few days."

She also reminded the public that "there is blessing in waiting," saying she was single for eight years before finding "the right man" for her.

Raj is known for placing fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010. This started the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

This ended in 2022 with Celeste Cortesi's non-placement, with Michelle Dee bringing the country back in the semis this year with her Top 10 finish.

