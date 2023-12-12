How Miss Global PH Pearl Hung recovered from family tragedy

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide.

Miss Global Philippines Pearl Hung

MANILA -- For beauty queen Pearl Hung, vulnerability can also be a source of power.

In a recent interview, she revealed that her father committed suicide when she was three years old.

“Very tragic. I was 3 back then; 5 kaming magkakapatid,” she opened up.

After the death of her parents, Hung and her siblings lost everything.

“I was orphan at the age of 3. I came from a rich family back then... My dad is a British-Chinese and my mom is a Filipina. Mayamang nagsimula pero nung namatay sila nabago ang lahat,” she said.

“After nun (death of parents), marami pang pinagdaanan. Kasi from mayaman talagang biglang na-down kami. Na-hold ‘yung properties namin, ‘yung cash. ‘Yung tipong binibigyan na lang kami ng pagkain ng mga kapitbahay for us to live. Sobrang grateful ako sa sister ko kasi talagang nilaban niya. She was just 21 at that time. Siya ang tumayong parent namin.”

Hung said during the interview that the family tragedy made her stronger and wiser, using the experiences to inspire and teach others.

“You cannot heal what you haven’t healed yet. And you can genuinely share your heart kapag talagang nalampasan at naintindihan mo na ‘yung isang bagay,” she expressed.

“I’ve learned a lot of things in my life — pati mga kapatid ko — that made us so resilient and wiser when it comes to decision making at sa pakikipagbakbakan sa buhay,” Hung added.

Using her personal story, the Palawena beauty queen said, “I speak sa maraming events and I’m also a transformational coach. I’ve experienced na makapag-train and makapag-transform ng tao. Nahi-heal natin sila. Those people na years nilang dala-dala ‘yung mga mabibigat sa life nila, naa-uplift natin sila.”

She also thanked the people who supported her during those dark times. “I’m just so blessed meeting people na nakapag-share [sa akin] na ‘You need to see the light’ na parang ito ‘yung nangyari sa buhay ko tapos I need to see the light until kaka-train and kaka-share nila sa akin ng ganun I’ve seen it. Ngayon na nakita ko (light), I’m so blessed na maraming tao akong nashe-share-an.”

Her vulnerability is her super power as she competes for Miss Global next year in Cambodia. Representing the Philippines, she wants to uplift and inspire others.

“I’ve been doing this empowerment and making people aware of their lives for the past 10 years,” Hung told the media, while also talking about her preparations for the Miss Global in terms of pasarela, makeup, and styling.

“I feel like I’m just enjoying everything. I believe that beauty pageant is not all about the walk, it’s not just about how you dress but how you present yourself and how you feel inside,” she said.

“It’s your aura that exudes. Everyone is beautiful onstage. Everyone will have their own unique styling and makeup but it’s your heart that will radiate,” she added.

Hung wrote two books in 2023 — “The Breakthrough Book” and “#PearlNotes: Magical Insights of Awareness” — and wants to publish more titles.

Note: Current crisis line responders cannot be interviewed to protect the anonymity and confidentiality of crisis hotline calls. With this, ABS-CBN News interviewed former crisis line responders instead.



In-Touch crisis line numbers

+63 2 8893 7603

+63 919 056 0709

+63 917 800 1123

+63 922 893 8944



NCMH crisis line numbers

1800-1888-1553 Unlimited calls nationwide with a one-time fee of Php7.50

SMART / SUN / TNT: 0908-639-2672

GLOBE / TM: 0966-351-4518 ; 0917-899-8727