Heart Evangelista on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore. Instagram/@harpersbazaarsg

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista continues to make her mark in the world of fashion as she appears on the cover of another magazine in Singapore.

The actress and style icon is the December cover star of Harper's Bazaar Singapore, as seen in photos released online on Monday.

The magazine dubbed Evangelista as "the real deal" in "today's age of cliched representations of Crazy Rich Asians."

"Beyond her career as a child star turned household name in her native Philippines, Evangelista is also an haute couture client and a familiar face on the front row at Fashion Week," Harper's Bazaar Singapore said.

Evangelista rose to fame as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last August, she appeared on the cover of Icon, which is marketed as "Singapore's first and most-established Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine."