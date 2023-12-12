Christmas 2023: Check out these holiday-themed donuts

Krispy Kreme's holiday-themed donuts. Handout

MANILA -- Make your Christmas get-togethers sweeter with these new holiday-themed donuts.

Offered by Krispy Kreme, the Santa's Workshop Holiday Doughnuts come in different shapes and flavors, with prices starting at P70 each.

There's Santa (filled with custard cream, dipped in white chocolate, and decorated with red sprinkles), Santa Belly (filled with custard cream, dipped in red chocolate, and decorated with marshmallows and candy), Jolly the Elf (filled with cream, dipped in white chocolate, and decorated with green sprinkles, mallows, and chocolate), Rudolph the Reindeer (dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with pretzels and candy), and Holiday Tree (filled with custard cream and KitKat, dipped in green chocolate, and decorated with sprinkles and candy).

On top of these, Krispy Kreme has its yearly staple Holiday Sprinkles, a ring donut dipped in white chocolate and topped with sprinkles.

Also available is the holiday-themed drink Santa's Hot Cocoa (starts at P199), which is made with milk and Ghirardelli dark chocolate and topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, and cocoa powder.

"I love Christmas and I know most of us look forward to it, too! We hope that these new Krispy Kreme treats that we've released will bring a smile to your face this holiday season. Kids and kids at heart will surely enjoy our Santa’s Workshop and Santa’s Hot Cocoa," Krispy Kreme senior marketing manager Ysabel Cruz said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme's new holiday offerings are available in-store and delivery via its website and platforms such as GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo, and Groover.