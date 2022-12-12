Philippine representative Hannah Arnold in the Miss International 2022 swimsuit prelims in Japan. Photos from the pageant's Facebook page

Hannah Arnold looked lovely in green during the preliminary swimsuit round of the Miss International 2022 pageant.

Wearing a green one-piece swimsuit from Dia Ali, the Philippine representative gracefully walked on stage, showing the results of her pasarela training.

She joined the rest of the candidates from the Asia cluster, which also includes Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Other clusters include Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania.

Watch Arnold's performance starting at the 2:15 mark in the video below:

The Miss International 2022 coronation will be held in at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Tuesday, December 13.

Arnold is aiming for the Philippines' seventh crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

