MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and her court look stunning in their latest photo shoot.

The five ladies wore white in their renaissance-inspired shoot by Nix Institute of Beauty, the makeup partner of Miss Universe Philippines.

Cortesi was joined by Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee, Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2022 Pauline Amelinckx, first runner-up Annabelle McDonnell, and second runner-up Katrina Llegado.

Check out their photos below:

Cortesi is set to represent the Philippines in the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, United States in January next year.

She is aiming for the country's fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

