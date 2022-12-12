LIST: 12.12 sale events for 2022

MANILA -- Here are some of the 12.12 deals offered by e-commerce platforms, brands, and more.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BILLEASE

Consumer finance app BillEase is holding a December Installment Madness promo from December 12 to 21, giving users deals for up to six months of installments at 0% interest rate without a credit or debit card.

The promo is valid for both online and in-store transactions of first-time BillEase customers and requires at least a 34% down payment, with a maximum transaction amount of P80,000.

CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific is offering flights to domestic and international destinations starting at P12 from December 12 to 14.

The amount is for a one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges, Travel period is from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Passengers with existing travel funds may use these to pay for flights and add-ons during Cebu Pacific's seat sales. Other payment options may also be used, such as payment centers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

LAZADA

Lazada is holding a 12.12 Grand Pamasko Sale, offering up to 90% off flash deals, free shipping, and cashbacks.

Users also get a chance to win P300,000 worth of vouchers weekly until December 12 with Lazada's Grand Pamasko Raffle, and enjoy exclusive promos from partners such as AUB, Bank of Commerce, BDO, BPI, Citibank, EastWest, GCash, Landbank, Mastercard, Metrobank, Maya, Maybank, PNB, RCBC, Robinsons Bank, Security Bank, and UnionBank.

MAYA

Online payment platform Maya is letting users enjoy deals and freebies as part of its 12.12 Money Day.

Offers include up to 30% off, up to P1,212 cashback on bills, a free Maya Card with username plus cashback, and a chance to win P100,000 for activating Maya credit, to name a few.

Aside from 12.12 Money Day, Maya is also holding a Merry Money Holiday Promo, with a total of P2 million worth of cash prizes at stake, until December 20.



OPPO

Oppo is holding its year-end sale from December 12 to 14 on Shopee and Lazada.

Some of the deals include up to 60% off on the A16 and A55, livestream and store vouchers, and bundles that include select smartphones with wearable devices.

More details are available on Oppo's website and social media pages.

SHOPEE

Shopee is holding its 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale, with deals such as free shipping, daily 15% off vouchers, exclusive brand deals, and more.

Until December 31, users can also purchase donation vouchers from Shopee's partner charities.

More details are available on the Shopee app.

SSI

Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) Group is joining in the 12.12 festivities by offering deals of up to 30% off on select products.

Featured brands include Pazzion, DKNY, Marks & Spencer, Superga, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nine West, Clarks, Dune London, Anne Klein, Armani Exchange, Kurt Geiger, Steve Madden, Beauty Bar, and Korres, among others.

UNIQLO

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo is holding its 12.12 Mega Sale until December 15, offering discounts on select products.

An online gift service booth is also available in select Uniqlo branches until December 25. More details are available on the Uniqlo Philippines website, app, and social media pages.

VIVO

Vivo has prepared smartphone deals under various price segments as part of its Big 12.12 Holiday Deals promo.

Featured products include smartphones from the Y series, T series, V series, and X series.

More details are available on Vivo's website as well as its accounts on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

ZALORA

Zalora has introduced its Z-Train mobile pop-up concept, which is available at the Uptown Mall Curbside Corner in Taguig until December 15.

The Z-Train lets customers get discounts and freebies on Nike and Trendyol. GCash users can enjoy P500 cashback when they enjoy a cashless checkout using GGives.