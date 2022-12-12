Kim Molina is Zsazsa Zaturnnah in musical's new staging

MANILA -- Actress and singer Kim Molina is returning to the stage in 2023 in the new staging of the original musical "Zsazsa Zaturnnah."

Molina, who is best known for her award-winning performance in "Rak of Aegis," made the announcement through her social media post on Sunday night, as she uploaded a poster made by Rommielle Morada for the upcoming musical.

"HUUUU!! ETO NA NGA!! Magbabalik sa mahal kong entablado, KITAKITS SA MARSO!" Molina wrote on her Instagram page.

"Zsazsa Zaturnnah" is based on the graphic novel by Carlo Vergara, with music and lyrics by Vincent A. De Jesus. The new staging by Ateneo Blue Repertory will be directed by Missy Maramara.

"Zsazsa Zaturnnah" first appeared in Vergara's graphic novel titled "Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah" in 2002.

It was made into a hit musical by Tanghalang Pilipino, which was staged a whopping nine times since it premiered in February 2005. The musical was also turned into a movie, starring Rustom Padilla, Pops Fernandez and Zsa Zsa Padilla in the title role.

