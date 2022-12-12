K-pop albums being sold at the Hallyu Market held at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City last August 20, 2022. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Hallyu Market is going bigger!

Events company Make It Live announced Monday it was bringing the bazaar that sells mostly K-pop merchandise to the SMX Convention Center on April 30, 2023.

Over 150 merchants are expected to participant in the event, where fans can purchase K-pop merchandise (such as albums and lightsticks) and Korean beauty products, and enjoy Korean food.

"This is a day to enjoy everything Hallyu on the next level with a bigger venue and more merchants to satisfy your Hallyu needs and collections," Make It Live said in a statement.

Tickets, which range from P199 to P499, are available at the official Hallyu Market website starting Monday, December 12.

Make It Live launched Hallyu Market earlier this year, taking the bazaar to various malls in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao and Pampanga.

"Hallyu," which translates to "Korean wave," refers to the increasing global popularity of Korean pop culture. It initially began with the spread of K-dramas and K-pop across Asia and has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon.

RELATED VIDEO