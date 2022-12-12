The Philippines has just scored back-to-back first runner-up placements in Miss Eco Teen International.

Beatriz McLelland was named First Princess in the Miss Eco Teen 2022 pageant held in Egypt on Sunday (Monday in the Philippines), with Cherisha Chanda of India winning the top crown.

The rest of the runners-up include United States, Spain, and England.

McLelland was able to replicate the first runner-up finish of her predecessor, Tatyana Austria, who represented the Philippines in Miss Eco Teen 2021. Bella Vu of Vietnam won that year.

The Philippines won its first Miss Eco Teen crown in 2020 via Roberta Tamondong, who went on to compete in Miss Grand International two years later.

