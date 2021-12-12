Top 3 of the 2021 Bord Bia East Meets West Culinary Competition Joaquin Carsi Cruz, Migel Lorino, and Bianca Abola. Jeeves de Veyra

“Constructed” comfort food reigned supreme at the recently concluded 2021 Bord Bia East Meets West Culinary Competition held at the Grand Kitchen of the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig.

Instead of deconstructing the dish, Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) student Joaquin Carsi Cruz instead put an interesting spin on the humble late-night hangover dish pares.

Pares Sa Gubat. Jeeves de Veyra

Traditionally, pares is made up of beef stew, soup, and garlic rice, all served in separate containers. Cruz assembled everything together in one bowl in his Pares Sa Gubat, levelling it up by with tender European short rib and shimeji mushrooms, replacing the garlic rice with sweet adlai garlic risotto, and even adding chili oil in the form of mango chili fluid gel.

The panel of judges, composed of Grand Hyatt executive chef Mark Hagen, founding chairman of Disciples De Escoffier International Asia-Philippines and chef Philip John Goulding, and 2020 Bord Bia hampion Donie Bigcas, certainly had their work cut out for them as less than a point separated Cruz from second placer, Miguel Antonio S. Lorino, an instructor at CCA-Manila.

Coffee-sauced Ribs Jeeves de Veyra

Lorino’s dish, the Kabisera, was his way of promoting ingredients from Cavite, his native province. This was composed of braised European beef shanks in Silang Pahimis blend coffee and plated with garlic kangkong puree, tropical fruit ensalada, and adobo sa puti adlai crackers.

Pork Jowl Curry. Jeeves de Veyra

Second runner up Bianca Abola from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde made curry out of a fusion of bulchachong -- a soup from Davao packed with flavors from atsuete and turmeric; and kulawo -- a dish from Quezon using milk made from smoked coconuts. The strong flavors of the curry cut through the richness of the fatty European jowls used in this dish.

Rounding out the finalists were Mae Romaline Almirante from the La Flamme Bleue Center for Culinary Arts in Iloilo City, and Marc Rensus H. Espinosa from Tarlac City.

Tagine Adobo. Jeeves de Veyra

Almirante had a Moroccan spin to adobo, cooking pork belly with preserved lemons and capers in a tagine. Making this in pita with dabs of harissa was an interesting spin on the humble pork adobo.

Pork Binagoongan. Jeeves de Veyra

Espinosa had a classy plating for his binagoongan dish. There was a bit of ritual with Espinosa pouring his binagoongan sauce over the generous piece of tender juicy European pork belly at the center of the plate.

There was a big jump in entries from last year’s competition. The Bord Bia East Meets West Culinary Competition aims to promote the use of European meats from Ireland in local recipes and is open to professional chefs, culinary students, food influencers, or home cooks.