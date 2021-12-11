MANILA - Going on a vacation in Tagaytay? Book early, as most of the city's hotels and accommodations are almost fully reserved this month, a tourism official said on Saturday.

Tagaytay Tourism Officer Jarryd Bello said most of the hotels in the city have already been booked in advance, many as early as last month.

"Nasasabi rin po ng ating mga nasa hotels, actually yung bookings po nila, yung tinatawag pong Christmas booking at New Year booking, nasa 98 to 99 percent na po. Doon po naga-average ngayon," Bello explained.

(Our hotels said that bookings for the holidays are already at 98 to 99 percent. That's the average.)

"At ito po yung mga nag-book noong nakaraang buwan pa, talagang pinaghandaan na po nila para sila po ay makapunta dito sa Tagaytay," he added.

(These are the bookings since last month. They had prepared their visit to Tagaytay.)

A limited number of hotels, however, are still available this month, he said.

The official also pointed out that tourists unvaccinated from COVID-19 should present a negative RT-PCR result when they enter establishments there.



Dra. Liza Capuspus, Tagaytay's Health Officer, also said while the cold weather and the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases may be driving the city's tourism, it is important to follow minimum health protocols when they are there.

Capuspus also noted that the city is among the first areas in the country that achieved herd immunity from the coronavirus, making the tourist destination safe.

"So, ang aming na-achieve [na] herd community na 58,000 ay noon pong October 1, 2021," she said.

Capuspus noted, however, that it is better if tourists choose to stay in establishments with al fresco or outdoor dining setup so that the risk of COVID-19 infection will remain low.

"Kung kakain ay sa al-fresco at hindi sa mga lugar na kulong upang mas maganda po ang flow ng hangin," she added.

(Please eat at al fresco places and not in those that have poor ventilation, to ensure good air flow.)

Taal Volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on January 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that badly affected tourism in Tagaytay and nearby areas.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people.

Months later, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing thousands of local workers to lose their jobs temporarily.

