Immaculate Mother exhibit opens in Ali Mall

MANILA - Araneta City has opened the Immaculate Mother exhibit at the Ali Mall activity area in partnership with Marian devotees.

The exhibit, which was opened to the public on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8, will remain open until December 15.

It features more than 40 images of the Immaculate Mother from devotees in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Various titular images of the Blessed Virgin Mary are featured in the exhibit, including the images of Our Mother of Perpetual Help and Our Lady of Fatima.

In a statement, Ali Mall’s Property Manager, Aileen Ibay, said that strengthening the devotion of the public to the Blessed Mother especially during the Christmas season is a good opportunity to deepen our faith amid the pandemic.

“It is a fortunate time that a handful of Marian devotees have reached out to us to help them organize this exhibit of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This amplifies our support to reinvigorate the faith of people this season,” she said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during mall hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.