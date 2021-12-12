American gothic novel author Anne Rice passes away

American writer Anne Rice. Photo taken from Rice's Facebook page/Michael Lionstar

Anne Rice, the author of "The Vampire Chronicles" novel series, passed away Saturday, her son Christopher confirmed in a Facebook post.

She was 80.

According to Christopher, his mother died "due to complications resulting from a stroke."

"She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated," he added.

Christopher said Anne's remains will be interred in New Orleans in a private ceremony, but a "celebration of her life" will be held next year.

"This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life," he said.

Rice is known for her vampire novel series, of which two titles, "Interview with the Vampire" and "Queen of the Damned", have been adapted into films.

She also wrote an erotic version of Sleeping beauty under the pseudonym A.N. Roquelaure.