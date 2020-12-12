Young entrepreneur makes face masks that highlight PH textiles

Aero James Ebisa, owner-proprietor of Locallaé face mask. Handout

MANILA -- Venturing into business in the kind of economic climate we have now can be a bit of a head-scratcher. However, if the business is selling face masks made from the rich and colorful Yakan fabrics of Zamboanga, the undertaking is useful, timely, undoubtedly practical and very much needed at this time.

Young entrepreneur Aero James Ebisa dauntlessly embarked on his maiden business venture, Locallaé, that highlights his Zamboangan roots and heritage.

“I always had interest in our locally hand woven fabrics with its unique designs and patterns,” Ebisa tells ABS-CBN News.

“Even before lockdown, I had my own outfits that I designed using different local fabrics made for personal use. Some of them I use on casual days and some I use when I attend festivals or events, like a costume party.”

When the lockdown started last March, Ebisa was aware that a lot of people lost their jobs. “They include the seamstress and tailor, Alma and Kuya Dan, I have become friends with in the past years,” Ebisa said. “They work in an alteration shop in Mandaluyong City and they are the ones who made my previous outfits and costumes. They do whatever alterations we need.

“Considering their situation, my willingness to help them, my interest to put up a mini fun business and my interest in local fabrics, I have thought of putting the designs into a face mask and try if I could sell them. From those ideas, I realized that we would not just be helping our friends, but also the local weavers from whom we will source the materials.”

Using textiles that are inherent to Zamboanga is a no-brainer for Ebisa, who immediately utilized what are available in his turf. “At first, we tried making masks out of T’nalak (abaca) and Yakan fabrics from Mindanao,” he said. “We tried sending some masks to our friends and when we received positive reviews, we decided to sell them for good.”

Locallaé boasts of abaca masks that are not just the run-of-the-mill cloth creations that can be easily disposable, too. The ones from Locallaé are environmentally friendly, as they are made of four layers of lining that are “washable, wearable and comfortable” for everyday wear.

The abaca fiber, cotton lining, non-woven water repellant filters

However, Locallaé doesn’t just offer masks. A look into the company’s Instagram account will also acquaint you with their other available products on sale. “There are some shirts, shorts or even kimonos, with a touch of local fabrics that were customized and available for pre-orders,” Ebisa said.

The other products will certainly come in profitable especially when face masks are no longer the main accessory that everyone needs to wear every day.

Born and raised in Zamboanga, Ebisa grew up tilling farms of watermelons and corns in his province. “My business is primarily farming in my hometown Mindanao,” he said. “That also explains why I have some few connections as to where I source most of the fabrics we use in Locallaé.”

Although Ebisa is the sole owner of Locallaé, his ever-supportive partner, cosmetic surgeon Alex Soler, is his “go-to” person whenever important decisions have to be made.

“He also greatly considers my opinions when choosing designs or patterns of fabrics that, I think, will probably be patronized by the public and ultimately sell,” Soler said.

Sourcing out the indigenous materials for Locallaé all the way from Mindanao is undoubtedly challenging for a first-time businessman like Ebisa. He had to meet up with artisan weavers from different tribes, who do the colorful cloth with artistic, geometric patterns and intricate designs.

“We communicate with artisan weavers via calls, exchange of photos and videos through personal messages and social media,” he shares. “With the pandemic situation, we haven’t had time yet to physically visit and meet the weavers, but we are constantly communicating with them.”

Ebisa’s extensive research brought him to the distinctive fabrics made by weavers from different parts of the Philippines – Yakan from Basilan, T’nalak from South Cotabato, Kantarines from Abra to Ilocos Norte, Ramit from Mangyan of Mindoro, Buhi from the Bicol Region, Pinilian from the Ilocos Region, Pis Syabit from Jolo, Sulu, Inaul from Maguindanao, Langkit from Marawi and several others.

Ebisa excitedly announces that Christmas designs are set to come out soon, as part of Locallaé’s holiday products.

Adopting the name Locallaé for his business and products came easily for Ebisa. “Locallaé is like ‘Local,’ plus ‘Ae’ro,’ pronounced as Lokal-ley,” he said. “It makes me really proud that I can help promote internationally our local products during these times, with the benefit of helping some of my friends and the local weavers who are greatly affected by the pandemic.”

Locallaé products are made at home, making them safer since the staff and employees are not readily prone to the harsh elements of the outside world. “My primary business is farming, so that gives me a lot of extra time to focus on Locallaé because most of the time, I am also just at home,” Ebisa said.

As company owner, Ebisa is particular about the important health and safety measures Locallae has adopted to ensure the well-being of its employees and staff at this crucial time.

“For now, we don’t have an actual physical store, yet,” Ebisa said. “Before sending each product to buyers, we make sure to use disinfectant. I personally do quality checking and packing of products with proper safety precautions.”

Expectedly, there are day-to-day problems that crop up in Locallaé’s business, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironing out the problems if definitely tough, although at this time, the stint has somewhat become second-nature to Ebisa.

“We occasionally had some troubles with the deliveries of the fabrics we ordered from provinces to Manila due to lockdowns,” he lamented. “Some provinces like Marawi don’t have couriers to have the fabrics delivered to us. So we had to ask friends near the area to actually get the fabrics and send them all the way to Manila.

“Some of the designs take around four to six weeks to finish. Sometimes, if the demand is high, we also get problems if our production is slow. Eventually, we figured that it is better to have certain amount of stocks so that if demand gets high, we are prepared and the products will be available.”

From the onset, Ebisa and his team are prepared for the challenges when Locallaé masks were launched. He knows the occasional faux pas is inevitable. “Even before starting this, we have put in mind that we should not expect much profit from it,” Ebisa said. “This is just a mini fun business and our little way of reaching out to help.

“We always consider that in whatever we do, it should make us happy. Otherwise, what’s the point? This is what I love doing and Alex is always there to support me. We started sending [the masks] to some of our friends and to some social media influencers we know.

“Fortunately, a lot of people with the same intentions and interest of promoting the local products started seeing our work. Some of them ordered pieces, some of them just helped promote the business and some of them are now resellers locally and internationally.”

Ebisa expects the learning curves in his maiden business venture to even widen and enhances his management and leadership for Locallaé. “Clothing business is new to both of us so there is really a lot to learn,” he asserted.

“Sometimes, we make mistakes, but we make sure we learn form them. Sometimes, the mistakes are exhausting. Sometimes, they are rough. But more than anything, we make sure that whatever we do, we are happy.”

Another serious challenge came when Locallaé started promoting the masks. Initially, they were not bothered. However, when cultural and religious considerations from different tribes came to their attention, they needed to lift a finger.

“We had to do some extra research, call some people who are head of the tribes just to confirm if there will not be concerns with inappropriate use of the fabrics,” Ebisa said. “Of course, we’d like to be able to help them promote their products with respect to their beliefs and culture.”

Ebisa is a Bachelor of Science in Tourism major in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Liceo de Cagayan University, where he graduated in 2011. He later also took up fundamentals in Culinary Arts which he completed in 2013, at the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management in Quezon City.

Ebisa’s inclination towards designing started early on. When he was only six, he would cut their curtains to make tiny dresses for the dolls of his older sister. “I have always wanted to become a designer,” he said.

Yet, he was sidetracked when he got to college. “I was advised by my parents to go into nursing and eventually shifted to BSTHRM. At that time, that course was more in demand.”

Ebisa, who comes from a brood of seven children, looks up to his parents as his role models. “Their simple living and hard work to have us seven siblings finish college is something that I really admire,” Ebisa proudly said of his parents. “Their connection and love for each other is something that we also like to have and maintain in our respective relationships. Love that we also put into whatever we do.”

Apparently, that “love” has become Locallaé’s important mantra for its business. “That also goes to show that all we need is love,” Ebisa admitted. “’All you need is love’ is also the quote we write in all the cards we send to every delivery. We believe that with love as our foundation, everything is possible.”

And with love, Locallaé keeps the faith they can undoubtedly conquer whatever challenges they encounter, big or small, even after this pandemic has abated.