Venus Raj set to marry non-showbiz boyfriend

Venus Raj with her non-showbiz boyfriend. Instagram/@onlyvenusraj

MANILA -- Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj took to social media to express her excitement as she is set to marry her non-showbiz boyfriend "in a few days."

In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen shared photos of her with her future husband, but did not provide his name nor tag his account.

"In a few days, I will be spending the rest of my life with this man of God that my Father has brought me to," she said. "My prayer is that, together, we will journey towards God’s will in fulfilling His purpose for our union. We pray to glorify and honor Him in our lives."

"We have a future ahead of us, it will not be perfect, but God is the anchor that will keep secure," she added.

Raj also reminded the public that "there is blessing in waiting," saying she was single for eight years before finding "the right man" for her.

"The Lord brought me to a beautiful journey of grace, joy, learning, trials, challenges, loneliness, and victories," she recalled. "In the process, I have devoted my single years in serving the Lord, serving communities, and serving my family. God is indeed the giver of good gifts, He knows His timeline for my life, and the right time has finally come."

"If you are still single and praying to the Lord for marriage, please know that God hears your prayers and He knows the desires of your heart. The answer might be — wait, yes, or no, but one thing is for sure, He knows what’s best for you. Trust His process," she ended.

Fans and friends, including her fellow beauty queens, congratulated Raj through the comments section of her post.

"Seeing you so happy makes others happy, too. Congratulations," said Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx.

"So happy for you, Manay! Congratulations," said Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida.

"The news is finally out! Yihee congratulations, manay," said Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Also showing their love for Raj are Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon, Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago, and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up and current Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup, among others.

Raj is known for placing fourth runner-up in Miss Universe 2010. This started the Philippines' semi-final streak in Miss Universe, highlighted by title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

This ended in 2022 with Celeste Cortesi's non-placement, with Michelle Dee bringing the country back in the semis this year with her Top 10 finish.