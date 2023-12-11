Pinay, summa cum laude sa Applied Human Rights master’s program sa Austria

VIENNA - Gumawa ng marka bilang kauna-unahang summa cum laude graduate ng Master of Arts in Applied Human Rights ang Pinay na si Mary Joyce Crisanto sa University of Applied Arts sa Vienna, Austria kamakailan.

Hindi inaasahan ni Crisanto na masungkit ang pinakamataas na parangal.

“Alam mo nagulat ako , nalaman ko lang later on. (In) the program invited si Ambassador Lulli Arroyo- Bernas, to the graduation. And they copy furnished me in the email. And that was when I found out that I was graduating summa cum laude,” sabi ni Crisanto.

Director ng Commission on Human Rights of The Philippines si Crisanto at siya rin ang kauna-unahang scholar sa master’s programme na dinevelop ni Dr. Manfred Nowak, former UN Special Rapporteur on torture.

“It is the first master worldwide that is combining the arts with human rights. And it is appealing to artists, filmmakers, musicians, whatever, who said; "I would like to use my artistic skills and strategies for a good cause.” And human rights are a good cause. So I would like to learn more about human rights,” sabi ni Dr. Manfred Nowak.

Napapanahon ang thesis ni Crisanto, kung saan nagbibigay siya ng mga rekomendasyon sa national at local government sa Pilipinas.

Para mapatatag ang prosesong pangkapayapaan sa mga dating rebelde sa Southern Philippines.

“With the parameters presented by the Special Rapporteur on truth, justice, and reparations, I presented some recommendations on how to initiate the process of memorialization for the victims of gross human rights violations in Palimbang. It's an opportune time, not only because next year, they're marking the 50th year of what happened, but also now because the peace -building process in Mindanao is in full swing. And, President Marcos, in his speech at the UN General Assembly last year, mentioned that he wants this to be one of the, what do you say, like a showcase of his administration, that stable peace will finally be in Mindanao and the whole country can move forward and progress,” saad ni Crisanto.

Maging ang kanyang professor hanga sa natatanging talino ni Crisanto.

“She was one of our best students and it was great to have her with all her experience already from the Philippines, she was comparing transitional justice in the Philippines, which had been done in Austria in relation to the Nazi atrocities in Mauthausen and Gusen, where she brought also the Philippine Commission to look into what they have done and also what needs to be done,” sabi Nowak.

Sa pag-aaral sa Austria, inspirasyon niya ang kanyang pamilya at ang Pilipinas para magtagumpay. Payo naman ni Crisanto sa mga kababayang gustong sundan ang kanyang yapak.

“I would suggest to learn a bit of German before coming. to be apostilled by the DFA. And then there's the extra legal requirement by certain embassies. So, my suggestion is really not just choose the program that you like, but also study the requirements because the difference between you actually being able to study, is getting that visa,” payo ni Crisanto.

Patuloy namang hinahasa at ibinabahagi ni Crisanto ang kanyang kaalaman sa pagsulat ng mga libro kaugnay sa pulitika, kasaysayan, lipunan at iba pang mga larangan.

