Lea Salonga performing "Payapang Daigdig" in the PBS holiday special "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir." Facebook/@KPBSSanDiego

Fans were able to get a glimpse of Lea Salonga's performance in "Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir," the holiday special of the American network Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), on Monday.

On its Facebook page, KPBS shared snippets of the Tony Award winner singing "Payapang Daigdig," which is composed by National Artist for Music Felipe de Leon.

In between clips of her performance, the Tony Award winner talked about the song and her experience being part of the PBS special.

"I'd like to think that, in whatever language, music just transcends every man-made barrier," she began. "There's one Filipino song that I've just been loving to perform called 'Payapang Daigdig,' which just basically means 'peaceful world.' [The] musician, named Felipe de Leon, was looking out on the city of Manila after World War II and it's about finding peace and quiet and hope amidst chaos and devastation. And it's one of the most beautiful Christmas songs of any language."

Salonga went on: "As someone who acts for a living, it just feels like such a gift to be here in this incredible space, this incredible venue with all of these musicians. The kindness that we have been met with at every step, and that is remarkable. Everyone -- members of the crew, the members of the choir, the little kids that get to dance, just everyone."

Watch her performance and interview below:

Now on its 20th televised year, "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" will premiere at 8 p.m. on December 12 (US time) on PBS and the PBS app.

The 90-minute special features Salonga and world-renowned screen and stage actor Sir David Suchet, as well as the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.