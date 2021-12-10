Miriam Damoah of the Philippines (left) will take over as Miss Interglobal 2021 after winner, Nachita Jantana of Thailand (right), relinquished her title. Instagram: @missinterglobaltv

MANILA — The Filipino runner-up of the Miss Interglobal pageant has been crowned the new 2021 titlist after the original winner resigned, the pageant organization announced on Friday.

Miss Interglobal is a Nigeria-based pageant which held its inaugural edition on December 4 (December 5 in Manila), through a virtual event.

Thailand’s Nachita Jantana was crowned its first-ever winner, while the Philippines’ Miriam Damoah placed second.

However, no more than a week after winning, Jantana’s reign “abruptly came to an end,” Miss Interglobal said in a statement on its social media pages.

“Nachita had recently informed us, the Miss Interglobal organisation, that due to personal reasons beyond her explanation, she will not be able to carry out her duties as the Miss Interglobal 2021. Therefore, she is relinquishing her position,” the organization said.

As a result, the title of Miss Interglobal 2021 has been transferred to Damoah.

“We wish Nachita the best on her life journey, and also to Miriam, as she takes up the role of Miss Interglobal 2021,” the group said.

As of writing, Damoah has yet to release a statement on being given the title.

Damoah was appointed as representative of the Philippines to Miss Interglobal in August.

At the time, she wrote: “Words aren’t enough to thank you Lord for giving me this opportunity to represent my beloved home country, the Philippines. It’s a heart-felt excitement to showcase and divulge what a Filipina can show in the international stage. Thank you so much Miss Interglobal for giving me this opportunity.

“Let's conquer the globe and inspire more people.”

A month prior in June, Damoah was named among the top 100 applicants of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant. She, however, did not make the top 50 cut.