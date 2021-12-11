MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

HEINEKEN 5L KEG @ DRINKIES.PH

Heineken 5-liter keg

E-commerce site Drinkies.Ph has special Heineken deals featuring the Heineken 5-liter keg.

From 10 a.m. to 12 noon on December 12, buy one 5-liter keg and get the second one at 40% off. Buy two 5-liter kegs from December 13-19 and get a Heineken premium bag. For a minimum purchase of PhP5,000 worth of Heineken products (except Draught Kit) from December 20-31, get a free bomber jacket from Heineken.

Check out Drinkies.ph for more info and offers.

GLORIOUS CHRISTMAS STEVIA GIFT PACKS

Glorious Stevia gift packs

The Philippine’s first and only stevia producer, Glorious The Stevia Company, has made special stevia gift packs available this December.

Get an assortment of the company’s best selling Sweet N Fit Stevia sachets, Glorious Blend sugar-free coffee packs (comes in 3-in-1, 4-in-1 with malunggay, 5-in-1 with brown rice and malunggay, 7-in-1 with mangosteen, malunggay, gotu kola and calcium lactate) sweetened with stevia, Glorious Blend 7-in-1 chocolate mix, and family packs of their Stevia lemon, red, and cucumber iced teas.

To order and see special 12.12 offers, please check out the Glorious Blend online stores on Lazada and Shopee.

SEBASTIANS BIBINGKA SUPREME ICE CREAM CAKE

Bibingka Supreme slice with coconut banana leaf

Sebastians Ice Cream closes the year with Christmas ice cream creations.

On the spotlight this month is the Bibingka Supreme Ice Cream with layers of in-house made bibingka, queso de bola ice cream, salted egg yolk ice cream crowned with salted egg slices, grated cheese and brushed with butter and finally topped with grated coconut.

Puto Pumbong, Cathedral Window, and Eggnog ice cream flavors and White Chocolate, Peppermint, and Eggnog Crinkle Chilly Burgers complement the Sebastian’s Christmas selections.

Pints of ice cream, crinkle chilly burgers, and Bibingka Supreme Ice Cream Cake are now available for delivery and pickup.

POPEYE’S MEGAN THEE STALLION HOTTIE SAUCE

Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken heats up December with a "savage" collaboration with Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

The southern fried chicken shop spices up their signature chicken dishes with the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie sauce. Have Popeye’s fried chicken coated with the sassy sweet and spicy sauce, or have the Hottie sauce as a dip with chicken tenders.

The Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce is now available in all Popeyes restaurants in Metro Manila or by ordering online and GrabFood.

NABE IZAKAYA HOTPOT OPENS NEW BRANCHES

Nabe branch at Fisher Mall

Home delivery hotpot hit Nabe Izakaya Hotpot welcomes guests back to its branches. This hotpot specialist recently opened its newest branch at the Fisher Mall in Quezon City with another one soon to open at the Sky Ranch in Tagaytay.

Nabe boasts the widest array of soup bases ranging from favorites like sukiyaki and tonkotsu to more niche variations like basil cream and spicy soy milk paired with a wide assortment of balls, cuts of meat, dumplings, vegetables, and noodles.

Nabe Izakaya’s branch at Fisher Mall is located at Fisher Parkway behind Cotton On and Uniqlo and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Check out Nabe on Instagram for promos and complete menu.