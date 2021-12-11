Photo from Miss Universe Philippines Instagram page



MANILA— Philippine bet Bea Gomez looked stunning in her red Francis Libiran dress during the evening gown competition at the Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries in Israel early Saturday morning (Manila time).

Gomez brought fire onstage as she elegantly donned an asymmetrically-cut red dress with bejeweled linear patterns custom made by Libiran.

The Cebuana queen was introduced in the segment as a reservist of the Philippine Navy who is actively campaigning for youth empowerment especially among children in conflict with the law.

In the swimsuit round, Gomez wore a one-piece swimwear, flaunting her impressive pasarela that catapulted her to the Miss Universe Philippines crown last September.

She also wowed the audience and netizens with her elaborate “Bakunawa” dragon national costume that paid tribute to the serpent-like dragon believed to cause eclipses.

“It is said to swallow the moon. It’s also part of the shamanistic rituals of the babaylans or Filipino shamans,” the description said.

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

She is hoping to win the fifth crown of the country in the competition after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held at the Red Sea Resort in Eilat, Israel. It will be aired live on A2Z channel 11 starting on Dec. 13, 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.

Related video