WATCH: CCP lights up for Christmas amid pandemic

Facebook.com/culturalcenterofthephilippines

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) kicked off its holiday celebrations on Thursday with the annual lighting of its facade.

The event was held both at the front lawn of the CCP, as in previous years, and through a Facebook livestream as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This year's lights and sounds show features a projection mapping of colorful parol from San Fernando, Pampanga, which is known for its giant lantern festival.

Songs from the Christmas albums of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab were played in the background.

Watch the lights and sounds show of the CCP starting at the 30:17 mark here.

"The tradition of the parol Christmas lantern crafted by the artisans of San Fernando, Pampanga jams with the computerized video mapping images created by today's digital designers. Their traditional and digital parols signify our fervent hope for healing," said CCP vice president and artistic director Chris Millado.

"During this season of giving, let us remember our kababayans who continue to struggle with the effects of the pandemic, and those affected by the recent typhoons," he added.

San Fernando, Pampanga mayor Edwin Santiago, for his part, thanked the CCP "for the recognition you have given to our craftsmen."

"It is not just a matter of good publicity, nor even of helping the economy of the city. It is a true recognition and affirmation of the imaginative craftsmen and creative industry of San Fernando," he said.

"We have partnered with the CCP for many years of this project. And this year, in spite of innumerable financial issues, we choose to be part of the event again," he added.

CCP's lights and sounds display will run until January 3, 2021.

Related video: