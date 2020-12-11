Shopping shorts: 12.12 deals on kitchen appliances, mobile phones, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

DISCOUNTS AT LA GERMANIA

La Germania is letting its customers score discounts on kitchen appliances during the 12.12 Christmas shopping festival of Lazada and Shopee.

Some of the items available include the 30 Porcelain Gas Stove (P1,680), 33 Induction Stove (P2,990), 67 Porcelain Gas Stove (P4,575), 67 Porcelain Electric Stove (P5,930), SL155 40WT Compact Oven (P11,830), and 80 5-Burner, Gas Oven and Electric Grill (P64,685).

Those who will shop at La Germania's official LazMall and Shopee stores can get up to P4,500 worth of discounts starting at 12 midnight on December 12.

More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

JOY-FULL OPPO SALE

Oppo is bringing its 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale via Shopee and Lazada, with up to 63% off on gadgets.

Customers also get a chance to win a total of P500,000 worth of prizes, score up to P2.5 million worth of gifts, and get premium bundles for all Oppo products.

For Lazada, the first customer will get Rock Space O1 Bluetooth headphones, the 12th customer will get Rock Space EB 60 wireless earbuds, and the 1,212th will get Rock Space Rock Lava Y10 Bluetooth headphones.

Meanwhile, on Shopee, the first, 12th and 1,212th buyers will get a Rock Space P75 Pro mini powerbank, Rock Space EB 60 wireless earbuds, and Rock Space Rock Lava Y10 Bluetooth headphones, respectively.

More details about the sale event are available on Oppo's website and social media pages.

LYSOL'S PULA BUNDLE

For its 12.12. sale on Shopee, Lysol has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to offer a bundle pack featuring the group's bear mascot.

The Pula Bundle comes with the bear and two units of 340g Lysol Disinfectant Spray.

Meanwhile, customers can expect up to 35% off from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., storewide discounts up to 25%, and last call flash deals up to 20% off.

Until December 14, they can also get P120 off for a minimum spend of P999 using the voucher code LYSO120; P70 off for a minimum spend of P649 using the voucher code LYSO70OFF; and P50 off for a minimum spend of P499 using the voucher code LYSO50OFF.

SHOPFEST BY SHOPBACK

Rewards platform ShopBack is kicking off the December installment of its annual ShopFest, a four-month long online shopping festival that begins every September for shoppers to enjoy huge cashback deals, discount and promo codes, and coupons.

For this year’s 12.12 sale, ShopBack users can enjoy discounts in beauty, fashion, electronics, and travel, among others.

Deals include up to 80% cashback on Yeezy Quantum kicks from Sole Academy for the first 12 users, 50% cashback on garments from Love Bonito, and 30% cashback on Seiko watches from Zalora.

Those who tune in to ShopBack's Facebook livestream at 9 p.m. on December 11 can get a chance to win prizes such as Zalora gift certificates, Booking.com hotel vouchers, git sets, and more.

For more information, visit ShopBack's social media pages.