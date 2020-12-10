Scenes of empty UP Diliman campus to be exhibited online

Eloisa May Hernandez' online solo show "Uneasy Peace" will feature photographs of the UP Diliman campus during the pandemic. Photo from VMeme Contemporary Art Gallery's Facebook page.

MANILA - Photos of an empty University of the Philippines Diliman campus will be featured in an online exhibit for a cause.

Dubbed "Uneasy Peace," the online solo show by Eloisa May P. Hernandez will feature 40 photographs of the UP Diliman campus as it stands as a witness to the pandemic that kept people at home.

It will also mark Hernandez's return to exhibition. A professor at the Department of Art Studies, College of Arts and Letters, UP Diliman, she teaches courses in art history, film studies, popular culture and gender issues.

"Uneasy Peace" will run from December 18, 2020, to January 24, 2021, and may be accessed via the vMeme website.

Certain photographs in the exhibition will also be reproduced in calendars and other merchandise.

The proceeds from the sale of these merchandise will be donated to Art Mobile Relief Kitchen, a volunteer group of artists and cultural workers that endeavors to feed the hungry in times of distress.

Check out VMeme Contemporary Art Gallery's Facebook page for more details.