Katarina Rodriguez shares favorite food spots in Siargao, her second home

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez now considers Siargao her second home as she has been living on the island since the start of the lockdown.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Rodriguez said she lately only goes to Manila for work.

"I really love it. If I didn't have to go back to Manila for work, I wouldn't go back talaga," she said.

"I would really stay here. Siyempre naman, I love the beach," added the beauty queen, who also finished first runner-up in Miss Intercontinental 2017.

According to Rodriguez, she has so far adjusted to provincial life and wakes up as early as 3:30 a.m., and usually ends her day at 8 p.m.

She said it was a big change from her fast-paced lifestyle in Manila. "Ngayon naman parang, 'What do I do today? Should I go for a walk? Should I surf?' So more of that," she said.

During the interview, Rodriguez also shared some of her go-to food spots on the island.

Check them out below:

KAIMANA

Rodriguez considers this restaurant and resort in General Luna her favorite hangout.

She said she goes there once a week for their Mediterranean comfort food.

"There's this restaurant that opened right before the pandemic and it's called Kaimana. So everybody who's planning to come to Siargao, please write this down. I go there like once a week," she said.

"Their food is so good. If ever like I need to lose weight for whatever reason, I just try to stop myself from going there," she added.

Some of her recommended items on the menu include hummus, spanakopita, cheeseburger, and carrot cake.

BEACH BABY CAFE

Rodriguez suggested Beach Baby Cafe to those who are looking for healthy dishes on the island.

She said she visits the cafe, which is known for its smoothie bowls, once a week.

"If you're vegan or vegetarian, Beach Baby Cafe in General Luna is another place to go to," she said.

"Very picturesque, very Instagrammable. I go there once a week as well," she added.

ALMA SIARGAO

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said she is also a frequent visitor at Alma Siargao, a Spanish-themed restaurant that only opened last September.

"There's a new Spanish restaurant called Alma by the boulevard so you can check that out also," she said.

