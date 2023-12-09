Kapamilya primetime actress Janine Gutierrez and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee led the 'Paskong Ternocon 2023' at SM Aura last Saturday.

The fashion show is a collaboration between SM Supermalls, Bench Lifestyle and Clothing, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

This year, Paskong TernoCon 2023 featured Philippine fashion icons Joey Samson and Lesley Mobo.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, SM Supermall President Steven Tan, Richard Gomez and wife Lucy were among the VIPs who grace the show.