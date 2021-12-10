Miss Universe on Thursday officially introduced its all-female judging panel, which includes actress Marian Rivera.

Joining Rivera are supermodel Adriana Lima, former Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, beauty influencer Lori Harvey, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, and host Adamari Lopez.

Actress Rena Sofer is part of the finals selection committee, while Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and Miss Universe 1976 Rina Mor are in the preliminary selection panel.

Rivera arrived in Israel earlier this week for her Miss Universe judging stint. She was accompanied by her husband and fellow celebrity, Dingdong Dantes, and her own glam team.

Beatrice Gomez will aim for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown in the 70th edition of the pageant, which will be held on December 12 (morning of December 13 in Manila).

The pageant will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11.

