MANILA -- Excited for the 12.12 sale events this weekend? Here's what to expect from e-commerce platforms and more.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

BIG BAD WOLF

Big Bad Wolf Books, which now has an online store in Lazada, has prepared exclusive offers and deals this coming 12.12 sale.

These include flash sale takeovers between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., limited-time Crazy Brand Mega Offers with further discounts on books throughout the day, a LazFeed Giveaway featuring a prize worth P3,500 to be given away on December 15, P50 off for very P500 purchase, and P50 off shipping fees for a minimum spend of P199.

More details are available on Big Bad Wolf's social media pages.

ELIZABETH ARDEN





This 12.12, Elizabeth Arden is offering up to 50% off storewide on Shopee, as well as holiday bundles and free gifts.

The promo will run from December 12 to 15 and includes fragrances and skin care products.

More details are available on the Shopee Mall store of Elizabeth Arden.

LAZADA

From December 12 to 14, Lazada users can enjoy vouchers offering P60 off for every P600 spend, free shipping, cashback on select products, among others.

TendoPay, one of Lazada's loan providers, is offering 0% interest on purchases until December 15, with Plentina offering the same until December 14. Billease and Cashalo, meanwhile, are extending 0% interest on purchases until the end of the year.

More details are available on Lazada's app, website, and social media pages.

OPPO

Oppo is giving up to 56% off on gadgets during its 12.12 sale on Shopee and Lazada.

From December 12 to 14, shoppers can get discounts on best-selling smart devices like Reno series, A Series, OPPO Watch, Enco X, and more, as well as vouchers worth P200 and P400 for minimum spends of P9,999 and P14,999, respectively.

For a minimum spend of P500, they can also get shipping vouchers worth P50 and P55 on Shopee and Lazada, respectively.

More details are available on Oppo's website and Facebook page.

PURITAN'S PRIDE

This 12.12, Puritan's Pride has promos and discounts on its vitamins and supplements, as well as gift packages in time for the holidays.

Its Shopee store is offering 50% off on its Collagen Hydrolyzed 1000 mg and 30% discount on Melatonin.

Customers can also enjoy up to 30% during its flash sales, and will give away a free tote bag to the first 800 buyers with a minimum spend of P1,000.

Watsons will also be giving 10% on all items for buyers, with members enjoying a 15% discount.

The Lazada store of Puritan's Pride, meanwhile, is giving a 30% discount on its Immunity Pack on 12.12. This combination brings the benefits of melatonin and of Puritan Pride’s Vitamin C-500 mg with Bioflavonoids and Rose Hips.

It is also offering P120 off Zinc Gluconate chelated 50 mg and P100 off Vitamin D3, as well as a 15% discount on Chelated Calcium Magnesium and Probiotics with Vit D3.

SHOPEE

From December 12 to 15, Shopee users can expect discounts and deals throughout the day as the e-commerce platform holds its Christmas sale event.

They can also claim vouchers that can be used during the 12.12 sale, and enjoy P1 deals and free shipping.

Over P3 million in prizes will also be given away through Shopee's in-app games, with the e-commerce platform also offering other perks and rewards to users.

More details are available on Shopee's app, website, and social media pages.