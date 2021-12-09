MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray went sultry for her latest pictorial, to mark her first live performance in nearly two years.

The beauty queen-singer is seen wearing a red, sheer lace dress in the photos she shared on her social media pages on Thursday.

“Touchdown Dubai,” Gray captioned the images. “So excited to be in town for my first live concert since before the pandemic!”

Gray is headlining the “Paskong Handog sa Pinoy” concert in Dubai, alongside Sam Milby, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, and K Brosas.

The concert is schedule don December 10, Friday at Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City.

Gray released three singles this year — “RYF (Raise Your Flag,” a rendition of “Angel of Mine” with Jay R, and “Love Language.”

She is so far confirmed to perform “RYF” and her self-penned advocacy song “We’re In This Together” at the concert.