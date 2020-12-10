What Christmas is for an Aeta community in Subic

Sister Eva Fidela Maamo brought gifts for the Aeta community in Sitio Gala in Subic, Zambales. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

SUBIC (UPDATE) - In the reclusive side of Subic in Zambales, north the capital Manila, lies the community of some 200 Aeta families.

They relocated in Sitio Gala at the height of the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption, with the help of Sister Eva Fidela Maamo, who gathered funds to help construct houses for the indigenous peoples (IPs) at the foot of a mountain.

Eighty-five-year old Yolanda Dabu is the oldest in the tribe at the Aeta Resettlement Area.

Despite her age, Dabu still maintains her own “gasak” or farmland at the top of the mountain, with the help of her five children.

Planting and selling root crops like cassava and taro, and tending goats and a hog serve as their source of income.

On Thursday, Dabu’s normal planting day suddenly became her community’s early Christmas day, with Sister Eva bringing gifts and food that they could use for the holidays.

While expressing her gratitude for the blessings they received, Dabu, who is called in the community as “indo” or mother or elder, said Christmas for them is not much about the gifts they receive, but more of spending the occasion with the whole family.

A sumptuous meal for them, she added, is sharing grated taro with her children and grandchildren.

Dabu’s daughter, Analita, said Christmas for her is not having new toys or clothes for her children or treating them with fancy food.

It is staring at the stars in the sky with her three children and husband.

This Christmas, part of their constant prayers, according to Analita, is for their fellow Filipinos residing in Metro Manila.

She said that they have been praying for healing from COVID-19, and abundance of love for all residents of Metro Manila.

Mindful of the pandemic, Aetas like them just prefer to rub oil from certain plants to protect themselves from COVID-19 and shy away from the city, Analita said.

Analita said they will always pray for the health of the “unat” or people who have straight hair.

Both Yolanda and Analita wish that people in urban areas will also realize that Christmas is for thanksgiving, instead of showing off or aspiring for material things.

The season, they said, is also for appreciation of life and hope.

