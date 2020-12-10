WATCH: Living room of Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico transformed in less than 3 days

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Solenn Heussaff cried tears of joy after seeing her living room transformed in less than three days with the help of an interior design studio.

Moss Design House continued its vlog series on "home fluffing" -- or improvements within a short period without major construction work -- this time featuring the house of Heussaff and her husband, Nico Bolzico.

The team opted for a living area that is "modern" and "minimalist," using a neutral palette, textured fabrics, and natural materials.

Upon seeing the results of the makeover, Heussaff could not help but become emotional.

"If women love to shop and buy like Prada bags and everything, my happiness is the house," the actress admitted.

"It's so clean, it's so fresh, it's not cluttered anymore," she added.

Bolzico, for his part, said he feels great not just about how things turned out, but also how it made his wife happy.

Moss Design House said it will soon release another vlog showing their bedroom makeover for the couple.

In previous vlogs, the interior design studio did a "home fluffing" of the apartment of actress Bela Padilla, as well as the room of Sofia Andres' baby Zoe.

