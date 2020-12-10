WATCH: Julia Barretto shows contents of go-to bag in 'new normal'

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- For Julia Barretto, one can never have too many masks.

The actress showed the contents of her go-to bag under the "new normal" in her newest vlog, granting the request of her fans.

Her bag of choice is a Christian Dior Book Tote, saying she can easily take it to work or even out of town.

Barretto took out the contents of her bag one by one, starting with a labeled case for face masks prepared for her by her mother.

"She had prepared mask cases for all of my siblings with our names on it," she said, referring to former actress Marjorie Barretto.

After bringing out her shawl ("I really feel cold so easily"), mirror, checkbook, and pink neck strap with alcohol, Barretto showed three Prada pouches in different colors and sizes.

Explaining why she has so many pouches in her bag, she said: "It makes it easier for me to determine which pouch to get out because I know where all my things are."

Her orange pouch is for her "abubot," with items like hand sanitizer spray, cologne, medicine, hair ties, and lip balm.

The pink one is her "new normal" pouch with alcohol and anti-bacterial wipes, mist, and facial foam.

The black pouch, or the largest one, is where Barretto puts her headbands, eyeglasses, mouth sprays, earphones, and eyelash curler, as well as more masks and alcohol.

"Never running out of masks these days," she said.

The rest of the items in Barretto's bag include a small wallet, a tiny brush with a mirror, and a calming stone "that you can just rub when you're feeling anxious."

"Nothing fancy, nothing shocking. But you know, just my everyday, go-to bag, that's what you'll find inside," she ended.

