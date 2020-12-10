WATCH: Bernadette Sembrano turns emotional as she opens up about miscarriage

MANILA -- Bernadette Sembrano could not help but become emotional as she opened up about her miscarriage last year.

The "TV Patrol" anchor made the revelation in a Facebook vlog as she prepared to "bring" her daughter Mary Olivia -- or Molly -- to her guesting on the ABS-CBN musical variety show "ASAP."

As she introduced Molly, Sembrano tried to hold back her tears and realized that the pain of losing her daughter still cuts deep even after a year.

"Wow, malalim pala 'yung bubog," she admitted. "'Pag napag-usapan nang ganyan, minsan nahuhukay. I wanted to talk about Molly because today is a big day for us. We are going to 'ASAP' to perform."

"We had Molly in the latter part of 2018. I think it was December 8 that we got confirmation that Molly was successfully implanted sa atin noong December 8 of 2018. But we lost her before my birthday of 2019," she added.

According to Sembrano, losing Molly made her realize the importance of "living a full life and saying yes to a lot of things," saying it is now her way of honoring her daughter.

This was when she overcame her doubts and finally pursued her dream of singing and songwriting.

"In my heart, I knew that the way that I could honor Molly and remember her is if I lived a life that I wished for her, which was a life saying yes to a lot of things, a life serving and, in my case, music," she said.

She continued: "I started serving sa chapel because matagal ko nang pangarap na mag-serve sa simbahan, pero nako-conscious ako kaya hindi ko nagawa-gawa."

Aside from Molly, Sembrano also dedicated her "ASAP" stint to her late father, who passed away shortly after her daughter.

She said she promised her dad that "whenever I would sing, I would remember him."

Toward the end of her vlog, Sembrano reminded her viewers to embrace their own "bubog."

"Marami tayong bubog. Bawat isa sa atin may bubog, may sugat na malalim, masakit na ating dinadala, na hindi kailanman mawawala. Pero ang punto rito, paano mo yayakapin ang bubog na meron sa puso natin?" she said.

"Initially ang tendency para hindi ako masaktan, ayokong isipin. Pero ang natutunan ko, isipin mo kung gaano sila kahalaga sa buhay mo, ano ang naging buhay nila, at how would they feel if they saw us now, 'yung mga nawala sa buhay natin? And I'm pretty sure my Papa and Molly, who are both in heaven and in my heart, are very happy and proud because I am with them," she ended.

Last August, Sembrano said she has become a member of FILSCAP, or the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

She helped form the lyrics of "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," the theme song of the primetime series of the same name, which was performed by Aegis.

