New song 'Rabiya' gets nod from Miss Universe PH winner

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo (left) and Psvlm, the artist behind the song "Rabiya." Photos from @rabiyamateo and @psvlm.mon on Instagram

MANILA -- "Have you heard this song?"

Rabiya Mateo asked this question to her 580,000 Instagram followers on Thursday as she shared a new song that has been named after her.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder can be seen playing "Rabiya" by local artist Psvlm from her car in a video she posted on Instagram Stories.

In another post, she shared the link to the track on Spotify.

"Rabiya" was released last December 9 by Psvlm, an up-and-coming artist whose other songs on Spotify include "Akala Ko Lang," "Nuff Luv," "Tama," and "Ain't Enough."

Prior to Mateo, other songs that have been named after Filipino beauty queens include "Catriona" by Matthaios, after Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; and "Pia" by Billy Maldito, Angelo Baylon Abraham, and Bry Berdon Campaner, after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Listen to the song "Rabiya" here.

