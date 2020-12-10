Manila's cultural heritage sites get spotlight in free virtual concert

The Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on September 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Tourism (DOT) will be holding a free virtual concert to promote Manila's cultural heritage sites, it said on Thursday.

The concert, titled “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita Manila”, will happen on Dec. 13, featuring the music of the band Hotdog to be performed by various OPM artists such as Raymund Marasigan, Gary Valenciano, Yeng Constantino, Ebe Dancel and many more.

It will be live streamed on Facebook pages of the DOT, Tourism Promotions Board, Intramuros Administration, Nayong Pilipino and National Parks and Development Committee.

“The Hinahanap-Hanap Kita Manila concert will give us the warmth of nostalgia just in time for the holidays,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Hotdog's hit tracks such as Annie Batungbakal, Bongga ka Day, Beh Buti Nga, Ikaw ang Miss Universe, and Manila will be performed with the backdrop of beautiful and iconic Manila sites.

The featured sites include the Manila City Hall, Luneta, Paco Park, Intramuros, Museo Pambata, National Planetarium and Jones Bridge.

"In addition to promoting local travel and the live events industry, we want to offer inspiration to all Filipinos in these trying times," Puyat said.

Puyat will be joined by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno as special guest for the event.

The DOT's Tourism Promotions Board (TPD) partnered with The Manila Heritage Trail and Manila Heritage Alliance to organize the concert, which was also co-presented with Manila, Juancare Foundation Inc., and Viva Music Publishing Inc.

RELATED VIDEO: