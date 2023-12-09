Gisele Abejero is the first Filipino ambassador of Hong Kong Disneyland. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Disneyland finally has a Filipino ambassador.

After performing at the theme park for 17 years, Gisele Abejero finally gets the opportunity to represent her fellow employees -- around 5,000 of them -- for an entire year.

She has been appointed as ambassador for 2024 to 2025, along with Hong Kong's Beyan Tse.

"I'm so happy and honored, and very proud to be the first Hong Kong Disneyland ambassador from the Philippines," Abejero said during a quick chat with ABS-CBN News and other Philippine media on the sidelines of the launch of Hong Kong Disneyland's newest attraction, World of Frozen.

"I hope you visit us here in Arendelle," she added, referring to the area inspired by the popular "Frozen" movies.

Before chatting with the Philippine media, Abejero wrapped up her performance of "Festival of the Lion King," which she has been doing for the past 15 years.

She has also graced the stage in Hong Kong Disneyland's "The Golden Mickeys" and "Mickey and the Wondrous Book," allowing her to pursue her passion for dance.

"I grew up with Disney, watching cartoons," Abejero recalled. "I did auditions for Hong Kong Disneyland in the Philippines and they called me and [said] 'you're in the show.'"

When asked why she continues to work in Hong Kong Disneyland for 17 years and counting, she replied: "The people here, all the cast members, they're amazing, loving people. And of course, my passion for dancing."

"It's like I'm not working here at all. I love what I do. And I'm here in the happiest place on earth," she declared.

As Hong Kong Disneyland's newest ambassador, Abejero said she and Tse have "graduated" from their original tasks and are ready to "start a new journey."

"The ambassador is representing all the employees in Hong Kong Disneyland," said Tse, whose background is finance. "So you build a bridge between the community and the different parts of our company, and we will connect them together."

Hong Kong Disneyland ambassadors Beyan Tse (left) and Gisele Abejero. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

The Disney ambassador program dates back to 1965, when Walt Disney himself selected a representative in time for the theme park's 10th anniversary.

It has since been implemented in Disney parks and resorts worldwide.

Aside from representing their fellow employees, ambassadors are also tasked to take part in community service activities and welcome guests from around the world.