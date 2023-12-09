In this handout photo from the French Embassy, Ambassador Fontanel (C) poses with former Cultural Center of the Philippines president Arsenio Lizaso (L) and Dr. Joven Cuanang (R), founder of Pinto Art Museum on December 6, 2023. The two art advocates were awarded the rank of Chevalier in the Order of Arts and Letters of France. Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia, release

MANILA — The French Ministry of Culture has inducted two Filipinos — a former president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the founder of an arts museum in Rizal — into the Order of Arts and Letters for their promotion of arts and culture.

Art advocate Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, a former CCP president and former chair of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, has been honored with the rank of Chevalier for bringing art closer to the people by staging concerts and plays in parks and open spaces and by developing the CCP’s outreach program, the French Embassy said in a release.

"[Lizaso] also supported the collaboration between French and Filipino artists particularly in theater and music, making available the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra for performances of French répertoire together with guest conductor, Michael Cousteau," the embassy also said.

Lizaso, according to a separate release, thanked the French government for the “the unsolicited and unexpected honor” that recognized his efforts to make sure that art reached the people “to uplift them and not add to their misery.”

The same honor was also bestowed on Dr. Joven Cuanang, president and founder of Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo City.

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel said that individual initiatives like Pinto Art Museum are exemplary, especially since most museums are funded and run by government or by private foundations.

According to the French Ministry of Culture, the Order des Arts et des Lettres "is intended to reward people who have distinguished themselves by their creations…or by the contribution they have made to the influence of the arts and letters in France and in the world."

Nominations to the order are screened by the Council of the Order of Arts and Letters and submitted to the culture minister, who appoints individuals to the order by ministerial decree.