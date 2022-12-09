MANILA – As the year 2022 comes to a close, more consumers believe that they have gained weight in the last 12 months.

In a study conducted by Herbalife Nutrition, around 80% of consumers said they expect to gain weight during the end of this year because they are less healthy than usual.

Based on its 2022 Asia Pacific Holiday Eating survey, respondents admitted to not getting enough sleep or keeping a regular sleep schedule, and eating unbalanced meals due to stress, lack of time and the temptation of holiday meals.

The global nutrition company also found out that one in three consumers are still carrying the weight they gained at the end of 2021.

Despite this, five in 10 respondents (51%) said they are using the end of the year as an excuse to postpone eating healthily.

"Many people overeat during holiday family and friend gatherings, but by consuming some protein rich snacks before the party, you won't feel as hungry and therefore reduce the chances of overeating," said Dr. Kent Bradley, chief health and nutrition officer at Herbalife Nutrition.

"As our enjoyment of food is often in the first bite, it's best to enjoy the taste with just a small bite and avoid the discomfort of overeating this holiday."

The average consumer expects to gain two kilograms before 2023 — on top of any weight they are still carrying around from last year.

Meanwhile, 38% of respondents admitted to having eaten more than one dessert at a meal. About 37% have also eaten more than three meals in a day, while 34% admitted eating more than one of the same meals in a day.

While many are planning to end 2022 on an unhealthy streak, they are planning to start 2023 with a clean slate.

Majority of those who responded to the survey said they are making New Year's resolutions, most of which are related to health.

Top resolutions were eating healthier (59%), saving money (57%), exercising more (56%), improving work-life balance (53%), and focusing on self-care (50%).

"The New Year is an excellent time to get back on track with a renewed commitment to year-round health, and although it's common to gain weight at the end of the year, the most successful New Year's health resolutions combine nutritious balanced diets and exercise, along with specific and attainable goals," Bradley added.

Herbalife Nutrition's Asia Pacific Holiday Eating survey was conducted by One Poll among 2,250 respondents in the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

