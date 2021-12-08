Maureen Wroblewitz poses with Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez. Instagram: @mauwrob

MANILA — Stay off social media — that’s the main advice Maureen Wroblewitz gave Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez in her quest to win another crown for the country.

“I actually told her to turn off the comments of her social media because it can get to be toxic and negative... I told her to focus on herself and her journey,“ Wroblewitz told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of her launch as the latest Philippines Youth Ambassadress on Wednesday night in Pasay City.

Wroblewitz, who placed as Miss Universe Philippines first runner-up, is also confident that Gomez will shine at the international finals on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

“That’s December 13, Philippine time and I believe it will be a lucky 13 for her!” she said. “I know she will do her best and she will fulfill her potential, she will raise our flag.“

Aside from her showbiz career, Wroblewitz , as the Philippines’ youth envoy, will continue to pursue her campaign to expand awareness for mental health.

“I hope that through me speaking openly about anxiety and depression, I can inspire other people to rise up,” she said. “Mental health seems to be a taboo subject in the Philippines but it needs to be openly addressed and discussed to help the affected people.”