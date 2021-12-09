Tatyana Austria leaves for Egypt for Miss Eco Teen 2021

Tatyana Austria has left for Egypt to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco Teen 2021 pageant.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen took the opportunity to thank her family, friends, mentors, and supporters as she aims for a back-to-back win for the country this year.

"There is nothing more that I would want than to start my journey with a grateful heart," she said in her post on Thursday, which showed Dubai as her current location.

Austria hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Filipina Roberta Tamondong, who won the Miss Eco Teen crown in December last year.

Tamondong is already in Egypt as she prepares to pass on her title. The coronation night is set to be held on December 21.