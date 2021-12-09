A young Filipino is part of the ongoing UK and Ireland tour of "Les Miserables," one of the world's most iconic and long-running musicals.

Caleb Lagayan, who hails from Vancouver, Canada, made his debut this week as Marius at Glasgow Theatre Royal in Scotland.

"This is a day I never will forget. I have officially made my Marius debut in 'Les Miserables,'" he said in an Instagram post.

In one of his earlier posts, Lagayan said he has been tapped to play the roles of Jean Prouvaire and first cover Marius in the UK and Ireland tour of "Les Miserables."

The tour kicked off last November 23 and will run until January 2023.

"I moved to the United Kingdom with the sole purpose of making my dream a reality. Now, I can confidently say that it’s really happening," he said.

"Grateful is an understatement. Excited for this journey to begin. Let's do this!" he added.

According to his official website, Lagayan is a musical theater graduate from Canada's Capilano University, and completed his master's degree at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in the UK.

He is currently signed with the UK talent agency Global Artists.