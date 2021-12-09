Screenshot from Boy Abunda's YouTube channel

Before flying to Israel, Philippine bet Bea Luigi Gomez underwent rigorous training to test her wit and composure in the most dreaded question-and-answer portion of the Miss Universe pageant.

In the third part of Gomez’s training with talk show host and public speaker Boy Abunda, Gomez faced various questions from different personalities to gauge how prepared she was for the interview and on-stage Q&A segment.

One of the questions thrown at Gomez was about dealing with a homophobe roommate which she said happened to her numerous times as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“That's not going to be the first time that I will face someone who is actually homophobic. I will show her that I'm not a threat. I'm not a harm. I would tell her my own story and I would make her appreciate all the works I've done,” Gomez answered.

“And most especially, I would tell her that I am the first LGBTQIA+ member to represent our country and it is something huge. It is something that our country is beginning to embrace, and the rest of the world as well. Perhaps, her as well.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Abunda, on the other hand, was impressed with the beauty queen’s response to the question about losing the pageant.

“That's a very tough question because I've done all of my trainings with one goal in mind and that is to win. But now that you asked me, 'Why should I lose?' I think I shouldn't because I've dedicated everything to win and that should not be an option,” the Cebu-native contestant said.

Meanwhile, sportscaster Dyan Castillejo asked the Philippine representative about the possible accomplishments of a modern-day Miss Universe amid the health crisis.

According to Gomez, she will expand her advocacy on supporting children should she win the Miss Universe crown.

“I am already imagining myself winning the Miss Universe crown. If I ever achieved the title this coming December, one thing I would want to accomplish is to continue my advocacy on promoting the social welfare of the children. And that's one thing I want to expand during my reign,” Gomez quipped.

Abunda reminded her that numbers are powerful when answering the said question and at the same time, add a little fun to her response.

Gomez also talked about the story behind her name “Beatrice Luigi” when asked about her 45-second personality introduction.

She revealed that her first name came from a saint in Spain while her second name was from the popular video game Super Mario.

“I would just tell them something that I haven't said in my bio which is where my name came from. Beatrice came from Saint Beatrice de Silva from Spain. And Luigi is actually from the Super Mario game. Luigi is Super Mario's brother,” she shared.

“And I myself is also a fan of video games. In fact, I always carry around a Nintendo Switch with me. I may sound serious and look serious all the time, but I can also be fun.”

During the first part of the training, Abunda reminded Gomez to always go to her core when answering questions.

Abunda told Gomez to “just go to your words, go to your core, go to your instinct and go to your rationality.”

“Never look for approval because the moment you look for approval and validation, that’s where you fall,” he said.

Moreover, Abunda advised Gomez to find her “power pose,” where she’s most comfortable while speaking publicly saying it would greatly help her concentration.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Abunda has been tapped to train beauty queens who are representing the Philippines in international competitions.

Aside from Gomez, he also trained Catriona Gray and Rabiya Mateo, among others, in the past.

Gomez is eyeing to win the fifth crown of the country after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Gray (2018).

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.